Police officers and paramedics seriously injured while responding to crash as three arrested
Three police officers and two paramedics have been left injured after being hit by a van while responding to a separate incident.
One paramedic and one officer suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital, Essex Police said.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The force said the paramedics and off-duty officers stopped to help a Nissan X-Trail that had crashed on the A130 at about 12.15am on January 10.
“While at the scene, a second collision occurred involving a white Ford Transit van,” a statement said.
A 23-year-old man from Canvey has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
A 29-year-old man from Westcliff has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class B or Class C drug and being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs.
A 39-year-old man from Canvey has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said: “The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with the emergency workers injured while responding to this incident – both they and their families are being provided with support from the force.
“I’d stress this investigation is now active and we would encourage members of the public not to speculate, and to let our teams establish the facts of both these incidents.
“Those arrested remain in custody and we are working through inquiries at pace.
“If the public have any information – or crucially dashcam footage of the vehicles involved – that they believe will assist our investigation, please get in touch.”