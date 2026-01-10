Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

By Henry Moore

Three police officers and two paramedics have been left injured after being hit by a van while responding to a separate incident.

One paramedic and one officer suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital, Essex Police said. Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. The force said the paramedics and off-duty officers stopped to help a Nissan X-Trail that had crashed on the A130 at about 12.15am on January 10. “While at the scene, a second collision occurred involving a white Ford Transit van,” a statement said. Read more: Man found dead after tree falls on caravan during Storm Goretti

