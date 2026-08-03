Police forces have rolled out a new 'Smart Tag' tracking technology in a bid to crack down on the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and motorcycles.

Police in Southampton will become the latest force to be equipped with the forensic hand-held device, which sprays a solution traceable from up to 10m away.

The solution contains a "forensic code" which links to the canister it was sprayed from.

It is designed to link an offender to the exact scene of an incident, helping police gather evidence.

Hampshire police said it provided a safer tactic for officers by reducing the risk of close physical confrontation with offenders.

The force said it would use the technology to tackle complaints about riders on roads, pavements and public spaces.

Read more: New testing kits to crack down on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters rolled out by Met

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