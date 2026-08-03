Police introduce 'Smart Tag' technology in crackdown on e-bikes
The technology can link individuals and vehicles to crime scenes using a forensic traceable solution
Police forces have rolled out a new 'Smart Tag' tracking technology in a bid to crack down on the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and motorcycles.
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Police in Southampton will become the latest force to be equipped with the forensic hand-held device, which sprays a solution traceable from up to 10m away.
The solution contains a "forensic code" which links to the canister it was sprayed from.
It is designed to link an offender to the exact scene of an incident, helping police gather evidence.
Hampshire police said it provided a safer tactic for officers by reducing the risk of close physical confrontation with offenders.
The force said it would use the technology to tackle complaints about riders on roads, pavements and public spaces.
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A Hampshire police spokesperson said: "SmartTag provides officers with an additional tactical option when responding to incidents involving vehicles being used in crime or in a manner that poses a risk to the public."
The spray is already used in several parts of the country, including by North Wales, Greater Manchester and West Mercia Police forces.
Last year, North Wales Sergeant Iwan Hughes said: “Traditional methods of apprehension are simply not viable in these circumstances.
"We need a solution that allows us to act safely and effectively without escalating risk.
“The Smart Tag forensic spray offers a promising alternative.
“When deployed, it coats the suspect in a traceable liquid that is invisible to the naked eye but detectable under UV light.
“A forensic marker can later be linked directly to the incident, providing robust evidential support for further action.
“This approach will be adopted imminently by officers across the district.”