The money was paid to his company, 'Britain Means Business,' by Reform donor Fiona Cottrell

Police are examining the transactions involving Mr Tice’s company. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The Metropolitan Police is investigating donations to Reform UK by a company controlled by the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice.

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Fundraising vehicle 'Britain Means Business' gave Reform two donations of £250,000 in the run-up to the 2024 general election. The money was paid to his company by Reform donor Fiona Cottrell, Mr Tice has previously outlined. She is said to have given £1 million to Britain Means Business in June 2024, and half of that money was then given to Reform. Read More: Burnham 'has the courage' to fix adult social care, source says Read More: US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain

As first reported by the BBC, police are examining the transactions involving Mr Tice’s company. Ms Cottrell is the mother of George Cottrell, a convicted criminal who provided funding for Nigel Farage’s security and staffing in the year before he was elected. The Times reported that Reform’s bank account was frozen during the last election after the donations. Mr Tice said: “The BBC article is the first I have heard of it – if true, why are the Met Police briefing the BBC before contacting interested parties? Is the Met leadership now engaged in the widespread politically motivated smear campaign against Reform and its leaders? “Please remember the National Crime Agency is now having to investigate its own potential criminal offences against Reform leaders.” A Reform UK spokesman said: “Reform takes pride in its stringent vetting of donations and always ensures that the Electoral Commission guidelines on donations, as set out in the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000, are strictly followed, as has been the case with donations so far.”

Richard Tice (L) with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (R), who has been dogged by questions about a separate £5 million gift he received from crypto-billionaire and Reform donor Christopher Harborne. Picture: Getty

The Met said two people have so far been interviewed under caution. A spokesperson continued: “An investigation was launched in February 2025 after a referral was made to the Metropolitan Police by the Electoral Commission relating to donations made to a political party ahead of the 2024 UK general election. “Detectives from the Met’s Special Enquiry Team are investigating alleged offences under Section 61 of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000. “Early investigative advice has been sought from the Crown Prosecution Service and two people have so far been interviewed under caution. No arrests have been made. “An offence under this section is not one that the Electoral Commission can investigate and, as such, it is a matter for the police.” Asked previously about where Ms Cottrell had got the money from, Mr Tice said: “I’ve known the Cottrell family, my family have known the Cottrell family and the broader Hesketh family, for 50 years. "A very successful aristocratic family, and as far as I’m concerned, she’s a permissible donor and that’s the end of it.” Ms Cottrell is said to have no history as a political donor.

Nigel Farage quit as MP for Clacton to stand in the ensuing by-election after questions mounted about a separate £5 million gift he received. Picture: Getty