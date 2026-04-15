Police investigation launched following attempted arson attack on north London synagogue
"We are a community who would always choose to build bridges rather than walls," the Synagogue said in a statement.
An investigation has been launched following an attempted arson at a London synagogue on Tuesday evening.
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No-one was injured in the incident at Finchley Reform Synagogue and there was no damage to the property.
Two people wearing dark clothing and balaclavas approached the synagogue shortly after midnight on Wednesday April 15.
They allegedly threw two bottles, suspected to contain petrol, and a brick at the building, but neither bottle ignited.
It is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.
The synagogue said in a statement: "We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt and that our building is also unharmed, but we know that the emotional and psychological impact of today’s events is significant.
"We are extremely grateful for the solidarity of our neighbours, local police and politicians.
"They help us remember that we are a community who would always choose to build bridges rather than walls.
"We are so grateful to those who are investing enormous energy in this moment to care for our physical security, which enables our community to focus on its spiritual and emotional wellbeing."
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Counter terror police are supporting detectives from the Metropolitan Police in investigating the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch as they attempt to trace the suspects.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “We are aware of the significant concern that this incident will cause in the community, particularly in the wake of the arson attack in Golders Green last month. We are working with the affected synagogue and continuing to meet with community leaders.
“I would like to reassure the community that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and detectives are working urgently to identify the suspects.
“If you have any CCTV, dash cam footage or information that could help officers please contact the police.
“Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days. We have brought in additional officers and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”
The CST, which protects British Jews from antisemitism, said: "We are aware of an attempted arson overnight at Finchley Reform Synagogue that is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.
"There were no injuries and no significant damage to the building.
"We are supporting the affected location and are working closely with the police as they investigate and seek to identify those responsible."