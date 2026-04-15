An investigation has been launched following an attempted arson at a London synagogue on Tuesday evening.

No-one was injured in the incident at Finchley Reform Synagogue and there was no damage to the property.

Two people wearing dark clothing and balaclavas approached the synagogue shortly after midnight on Wednesday April 15.

They allegedly threw two bottles, suspected to contain petrol, and a brick at the building, but neither bottle ignited.

It is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.

The synagogue said in a statement: "We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt and that our building is also unharmed, but we know that the emotional and psychological impact of today’s events is significant.

"We are extremely grateful for the solidarity of our neighbours, local police and politicians.

"They help us remember that we are a community who would always choose to build bridges rather than walls.

"We are so grateful to those who are investing enormous energy in this moment to care for our physical security, which enables our community to focus on its spiritual and emotional wellbeing."

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