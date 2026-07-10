The former MP's management said they were "absolutely devastated” by the news as a police cordon remains outside her Devon home

Police are understood to be proving Ms Widdecombe's death. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey and Natasha Clark

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Ann Widdecombe.

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The 78-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning which police are now treating as suspicious after the former MP suffered "serious injuries". Officers from Devon and Cornwall were called to her home in the rural village of Haytor in Dartmoor, Devon, and were joined by the the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday where she was found dead. Police say her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations and road closures are in place around the scene. Read more: At least 12 dead including 'four Brits' as wildfire rips through region of southern Spain popular with tourists and expats Read more: Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘to speak with Virginia Giuffre's family’

Widdecombe's death was announced on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this difficult time. "Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened and to locate the person responsible who we believe to be a white male. "I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us. "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Haytor Vale, Haytor, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation.

Murder inquiry launched following ‘suspicious’ death of Ann Widdecombe. pic.twitter.com/wlnAsm4PJL — LBC (@LBC) July 10, 2026

"We have an increased uniformed police presence in the area to both support the investigation and provide reassurance to residents. "Anyone with concerns can speak with our officers at the scene.“We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media." Ann Widdecombe’s management team, Cloud9 Management, said they were "absolutely devastated" by the news. The statement said: "We are absolutely devastated by this news following a very traumatic and upsetting 24 hours. "We fully support the police in their investigations and we reiterate the family’s desire not to be contacted at this difficult time. We implore anyone who may have relevant information to contact Devon & Cornwall Police."

A murder enquiry has been launched following death of Ms Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy

Announcing her death on Friday morning, they said: "It is with great sadness that today we announce the death of the Rt Hon Ann Widdecombe, DSG. "We send our deepest condolences to Ann’s family and friends. We ask that the family’s wish not to be contacted at this sad time is respected." Throughout her political career, Ms Widdecombe was a prominent Eurosceptic and supported the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 Brexit referendum. She will also be widely remembered for her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 where she was paired with professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

Widdecombe and Anton du Beke going through their routine at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Despite low marks from the judges, she won support from viewers and lasted 10 weeks on the show. Widdecombe also appeared on other TV programmes such as Celebrity Big Brother, hosted Have I Got News For You and the 2002 documentary When Louis Met... Ann Widdecombe with Louis Theroux. She also appeared in a number of pantomimes alongside stars such as Basil Brush and Craig Revel-Horwood. LBC's Iain Dale wrote on X: "So sorry to hear about Ann, said the first text I saw this morning. "Ann, who, I thought to myself, before I found out the awful truth. I say in my book that Ann Widdecombe is one of the handful of true friends I have made in politics.

Widdecombe speaking at a council meeting during the visit of then Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

"I am bereft at her loss. I'm about to write a full and lengthy tribute to a woman who remained true to herself, her values and her religion. "I'm going to hugely miss her." Her dance partner Du Beke paid his own tribute, writing on X: "Hi my loves, the saddest of news today of the passing of the lovely Ann Widdecombe. "On behalf of myself and the whole family, our thoughts go out to her nearest and dearest and her whole family. We will all remember her fondly and miss her. Anton x."