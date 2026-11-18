Investigation launched after boy, three, dies following ‘medical emergency’ at nursery
The three-year-old was taken to hospital after an incident earlier this month but died three days later.
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Police have launched an investigation after a three-year-old boy died following an incident at a nursery in Greater Manchester.
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Officers were called to reports of concern for a child at Cosy Toes Nursery in Mainway East, Middleton, just before 4pm on November 2, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The three-year-old was taken to hospital but died three days later on November 5.
GMP said the child’s family is being supported by specialist officers.
The force said: “As the circumstances leading up to the boy’s death occurred in a care setting, and in line with usual procedure, a police investigation has been opened.”
No one has been arrested, GMP added.
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Detective Chief Inspector Claire Brennan said: “This is an incredibly tragic development in a deeply upsetting incident and our thoughts remain with the boy’s family.
“We are in the very early stages of our involvement and are carefully considering events and the evidence available to us.
“For now, we ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they begin to navigate the unimaginable loss of their little boy.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 3635 or report it on the GMP website.