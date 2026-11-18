Police have launched an investigation after a three-year-old boy died following an incident at a nursery in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to reports of concern for a child at Cosy Toes Nursery in Mainway East, Middleton, just before 4pm on November 2, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The three-year-old was taken to hospital but died three days later on November 5.

GMP said the child’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

The force said: “As the circumstances leading up to the boy’s death occurred in a care setting, and in line with usual procedure, a police investigation has been opened.”

No one has been arrested, GMP added.

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