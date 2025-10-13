The video emerged following a protest in London on Saturday, with the clip garnering thousands of views online

The Met Police are investigating after video emerged of an Oxford student chanting 'put the Zios in the ground.'. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

This is the moment an Oxford student chants to 'put the Zios in the ground' during a pro-Palestinian rally in London which prompted a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The footage, which emerged on X, shows the male telling fellow protestors that the lyrics were 'workshopped in Oxford.' Taking the microphone, he refers to creating a "steadfast and noble resistance" for Palestine and Gaza to "look to and be inspired by." He goes on to add: "(This is) a chant we have been workshopping, we have been workshopping in Oxford if you want to join in." Read more: Who are the hostages being released today under Trump's Gaza peace deal? Read more: The Gaza war is over, will real peace ever happen?

“A chant that we’ve been workshopping in Oxford”:

“Gaza, Gaza, make us proud,

Put the Zios in the ground.”



Bridget Phillipson has a great candidate here from yesterday’s London hate march to lead her campus antisemitism training.

Britain’s elite education. https://t.co/WoFP83qOna pic.twitter.com/3svU8DHJN0 — Starmer Sycophant (@sirwg202110) October 12, 2025

"It goes Gaza Gaza make us proud put the Zios in the ground," he adds. The chant is repeated loudly as others join in around him during the demonstration in London on Saturday. The post was uploaded by an anonymous user in response to a separate post condemning the protest. A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Officers are investigating chants made at the demonstration in central London on Saturday, 11 October. "Enquiries are ongoing."

Tagging Education Minister, Bridget Philipson and the police force, one user wrote: "Calling for the death of all Israelis and Jews. "Is that enough for you..I'm sure the Jewish students must be terrified listening to this lot. "Time for action."

There’s no reason this man shouldn’t be in police custody right now. This is incitement to racist violence. It’s a criminal offence. We can prosecute & jail him. It’s what he deserves & needs. It’s what our society needs. Inciting racist violence is not a free speech issue https://t.co/KQoM0SIL2X — Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) October 13, 2025

Another commented: "FYI Met Police - I'm a Zionist. This is a call to kill me." Addressing the Met Police X profile, somebody else replied: "I'm a British citizen and consider myself a Zionist, a belief protected by law.

The make was recorded during a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday. Picture: X

"The individual in this clip has publicly called for people like me to be killed. Why did your 'police' not arrest him yesterday?" Another wrote: "Am I being thick? He's actually chanting to murder Jews and he doesn't get nicked? In England?" A spokesperson for the university said: "The University of Oxford condemns, in the strongest possible terms, any language urging violence against groups of people or expressing any form of racial hatred.

"The University's support for freedom of speech does not extend to any statements including such language. "When such language is reported, we will always want to speak to the student concerned, and consider the matter under our disciplinary procedures in line with University and college policies. "Oxford is unequivocal: there is no place for antisemitism, harassment, or discrimination within our community.

University of Oxford, England, UK. Picture: Getty

"We remain firmly committed to protecting the safety and dignity of all our students and staff. "The University has taken a number of actions in recent months, in collaboration with Jewish students and staff, to strengthen our approach to tackling antisemitism and fostering an inclusive environment." The university says it is issuing targeted communications to students highlighting the Inclusive Student Life platform, which addresses antisemitism and other forms of hate.