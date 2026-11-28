Two forces investigated after woman in car pursued by police dies
The woman, who was travelling in the front seat of an Ibiza Seat, died at the scene of the collision which occurred in Hednesford just after 11pm on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.
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The police watchdog is investigating two forces after a 21-year-old female passenger died following a police pursuit.
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The woman, who was travelling in the front seat of an Ibiza Seat, died at the scene of the collision which occurred in Hednesford, north of Wolverhampton, just after 11pm on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.
The pursuit began when the Seat, believed to be fitted with cloned plates, failed to stop, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
During the pursuit, it collided with a Vauxhall Astra driven by a member of the public on Rugeley Road.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “We are independently investigating the involvement of Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police prior to a road traffic collision in Cannock, in which a woman has sadly died.
“Our investigation will look at police actions prior to the fatal collision.
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“After being notified by the force, we declared an independent investigation at 12.13am on Saturday (28 November) and sent investigators to the police post incident procedures and scene to begin gathering evidence.”
The IOPC said the driver of the Seat sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.
Staffordshire Police said a 23-year-old man from the Walsall area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police said the driver of the Astra is helping with inquiries.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We’re assisting both Staffordshire Police and the IOPC with their investigations. Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who died.”