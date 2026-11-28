The police watchdog is investigating two forces after a 21-year-old female passenger died following a police pursuit.

The woman, who was travelling in the front seat of an Ibiza Seat, died at the scene of the collision which occurred in Hednesford, north of Wolverhampton, just after 11pm on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.

The pursuit began when the Seat, believed to be fitted with cloned plates, failed to stop, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

During the pursuit, it collided with a Vauxhall Astra driven by a member of the public on Rugeley Road.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We are independently investigating the involvement of Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police prior to a road traffic collision in Cannock, in which a woman has sadly died.

“Our investigation will look at police actions prior to the fatal collision.

Read More: Police make 33 arrests amid child sexual exploitation probe

Read More: Police launch fresh appeal for answers into probe of toddler who vanished 45 years ago on second birthday