A further 82 patients have been referred to the Police Scotland investigation into the disgraced brain surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel.

Campaigner Jules Rose told LBC the figure had been shared with her by Scotland’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, when they met for the third time this year to discuss the legal inquiries into the former Dundee surgeon.

It is believed he operated on around 4000 people while working as head of neurosurgery at Ninewells hospital, leaving hundreds damaged, some with life-altering injuries and disabilities.

He was suspended in 2013 and allowed to retire in 2014 following concerns about his performance in theatre, and is understood to still be operating in Libya.

Rose, and hundreds of other patients, campaigned for over a decade for a public inquiry into the actions of Eljamel and NHS Tayside, his former employer. That was eventually agreed by the Scottish Government two years ago, and is now underway.

However earlier this year Police Scotland were heavily criticised by the Lord Advocate for the length of time they had been investigating Eljamel’s actions for any criminality.

As a result Operation Stringent - which had been running for seven years - was refocused and around 113 patient cases were being investigated.

Now NHS Tayside has referred a further 82 to the police, taking the number of cases being investigated to almost 200.

It was also recently revealed police had hired a specialist team of surgeons to review Eljamel’s cases and look for evidence of criminal behaviour.

Ms Rose told LBC: “This was my third meeting with the Lord Advocate and it was very productive and informative. She confirmed that Police Scotland are still working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Investigation Safety Unit at the Crown Office in regards to the systemic failures within NHS Tayside.

"I was slightly shocked at the revelation that they had identified another possible 82 patients that require further investigation, but we mustn't forget that Police Scotland has gone on record to say that this is the biggest medical scandal in Scottish history, so perhaps we're only really just scratching the surface and this is the tip of the iceberg.”

She added: “I was pleased that NHS Tayside had been candid and notified Police Scotland of these cases. I recently met with the newly appointed Patient Safety Commissioner, where she was unequivocal that patient safety is non-negotiable.

“So people must be held accountable. Without accountability the scandal will just keep happening - if there was an Eljamel right now in one of our health boards, I'm not convinced that some of the things that should have happened with him, would actually be done now. Would Police Scotland be called in, would a travel ban be imposed?

"Our experience is that the NHS cares more about reputational damage.”

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp of Police Scotland said: “Significant resource from the Major Investigation Team continues to be dedicated to this extremely complex and protracted inquiry to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“We remain committed to working closely with colleagues at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, and other partner agencies, to conclude our extensive enquiries in the timescales set by the Lord Advocate.”