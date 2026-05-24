The alleged incident is said to have happened at the racing event in 2002

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the the Duke of York, walks through the paddock at Ascot race course, in 2002. Picture: PA Media

By Georgia Rowe

Officers investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are reportedly looking into an allegation that he behaved inappropriately towards a woman at Royal Ascot.

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The alleged incident is said to have happened at the racing event in Berkshire in 2002, The Sunday Times reported. Royal Ascot is a cornerstone of the royal family’s summer calendar, and Queen Elizabeth II was also at the event in 2002, the year of her Golden Jubilee. The Sunday Times said it is not clear whether the claim about alleged inappropriate behaviour by Andrew was reported to officers at the time or more recently. A Thames Valley Police (TVP) spokesperson said: “We cannot go into specifics of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry.” Read more: 'I'll never speak to police', says woman who claims Epstein flew her to UK for sex with Andrew Read more: Duke of Sussex praises ‘courage, duty and sacrifice’ of Iraq War veterans as Britain marks 15 years since conflict ended

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Getty

The force, which covers Windsor and Ascot in Berkshire, is continuing its investigation into the former duke and on Friday it was confirmed they will consider allegations of sexual misconduct in their inquiry into potential misconduct in public office. Detectives at TVP are understood to be concerned that the public believes they are only focused on accusations that Andrew shared information while a trade envoy, when in fact the legal terms of the offence under investigation are much broader. The former prince served as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 until 2011, when he stepped down amid controversy over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. He has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Getty