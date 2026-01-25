Police are investigating the deaths of six patients who are thought to have acquired infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) – which has a duty to investigate all sudden and unexplained deaths – has instructed officers from Police Scotland to act.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the deaths of three adults and three children are under investigation.

In 2021, the COPFS confirmed that investigations were under way into four deaths including that of 10-year-old Milly Main who died in 2017.

In closing submission to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde accepted there was probably a “causal connection” between infections suffered by patients and the hospital environment, in particular the water system.

