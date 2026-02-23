Romaine Mundle of Sunderland applauds the fans after being substituted during the Premier League match Sunderland vs Crystal Palace at Stadium Of Light. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Police are investigating online abuse directed at Premier League footballers over the weekend, with offenders warned: “Anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again”.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) said it had received four separate reports of abuse towards top-flight players over the last three days. Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland midfielder Romaine Mundle became the latest players to be targeted by online abuse on Sunday, following on from abuse aimed at Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana and Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri on Saturday. Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the head of the UKFPU, said on Monday: “There is absolutely no place for racial abuse, either online or in person, and anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again. Read more: UEFA launches investigation into alleged racist abuse directed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during Champions League clash

Sunderland AFC is appalled by the vile online racist abuse directed at Romaine Mundle following today’s Premier League fixture against Fulham. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 22, 2026

“The UKFPU condemns this abhorrent behaviour and we will ensure that, through our dedicated team of officers, we do everything possible to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.” Arokodare missed a penalty in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and subsequently received racist messages from several accounts. The Black Cats later revealed Mundle had been the victim of similar attacks after his substitute appearance in the 3-1 loss to Fulham. Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, which has called for platforms to do more to address the problem, issued a statement on Sunday evening which read: “We stand in solidarity with Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland’s Romaine Mundle. “This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media. But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly.

We stand with Tolu Arokodare after our striker received disgusting racial abuse on social media.https://t.co/thrYmElLVu — Wolves (@Wolves) February 22, 2026

“The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behaviour, and nor should anyone else.” The Premier League issued its own statements on the latest incidents, vowing to assist Wolves’ and Sunderland’s investigations, committing to “serious consequences” for guilty parties and reaffirming: “Football is for everyone – there is no room for racism.” Fofana, who shared images of messages directed to his Instagram account, had earlier offered a pessimistic take on the process. “2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished,” he posted.

Wesley Fofana of Chelsea was also subject to vile abuse. Picture: Alamy