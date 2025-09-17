Police are investigating the death of a swan which is believed to have been strangled in a Gloucestershire park.

The person that found the bird called Gloucestershire police to the Balancing Ponds in Gloucester on Saturday.

The bird's body has since been passed to Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), for disposal.

A member of the public discovered the swan's body at the Balancing Ponds in Saintbridge, Gloucester, on September 13.

The police force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Pc Jonathan Parker, a rural, wildlife and heritage crime officer at the force, said: "Following an initial examination of the swan, we now think that it has been strangled, which is utterly appalling.

"All wild birds are protected by law and we are also looking into whether the swan has been killed with unnecessary cruelty, which would also be an offence.

"I would urge anyone with any information about the death of this magnificent bird to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online, quoting incident number 250 of September 16.

It is illegal to intentionally kill, injure or take a swan, and it’s also a crime to cause unnecessary harm to any animal.

Swans are considered the property of the Crown.