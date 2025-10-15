The South Yorkshire Police (SYP) force is facing 10 new investigations over its handling of historic sexual abuse reports in Rotherham.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began its inquiries following referrals of complaints from the force between July and September this year.

The complaints were submitted by a solicitors’ firm on behalf of women who say that SYP failed to protect them from grooming gang abuse when they were children.

The IOPC said the complaints were that the victims were abused by men who were known to the police “and that SYP failed to carry out sufficient investigative actions and adequately safeguard victim-survivors or act upon information that was provided”.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “When we published our overarching report on the Operation Linden investigations in 2022 into how South Yorkshire Police investigated reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, we acknowledged that there may be further complaints and that is why we have always wanted to ensure that any victim-survivors felt able to come forward.

“It is entirely understandable that all those affected, as well as the wider public, will have concerns about these further complaints so that is why it’s vital we ensure they are thoroughly and robustly investigated.”

