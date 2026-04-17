Police in protective gear have been deployed to one of London’s most prestigious parks just yards from embassies and Royal residences as they inspect a number of "discarded items" following reports of a possible drone attack.

Metropolitan Police are in attendance at Kensington Gardens as they assess the discarded items.

At this time, they don't believe there is an "increased public safety risk" but people are urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

A van belonging to the Metropolitan Police’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) team can be seen near the bandstand in Kensington Gardens, central London.

The whole of the park is cordoned off and has been closed since Friday morning, as police investigate whether items discarded near the Israeli embassy are linked to a video saying an attack on the embassy was planned.

A fire investigation unit from the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team are also present at the scene.

An Iranian-linked group has claimed online that it had 'attacked' the nearby Israeli embassy with a drone containing dangerous substances and warned the public to avoid the area.

Claims of an attack on the embassy have been denied by both the Metropolitan Police and the Israeli embassy.

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