Police flood Kensington Gardens after suspicious items found amid claims of drones targeting Israel's embassy
Police in protective gear have been deployed to one of London’s most prestigious parks just yards from embassies and Royal residences as they inspect a number of "discarded items" following reports of a possible drone attack.
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Metropolitan Police are in attendance at Kensington Gardens as they assess the discarded items.
At this time, they don't believe there is an "increased public safety risk" but people are urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
A van belonging to the Metropolitan Police’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) team can be seen near the bandstand in Kensington Gardens, central London.
The whole of the park is cordoned off and has been closed since Friday morning, as police investigate whether items discarded near the Israeli embassy are linked to a video saying an attack on the embassy was planned.
A fire investigation unit from the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team are also present at the scene.
An Iranian-linked group has claimed online that it had 'attacked' the nearby Israeli embassy with a drone containing dangerous substances and warned the public to avoid the area.
Claims of an attack on the embassy have been denied by both the Metropolitan Police and the Israeli embassy.
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A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: "Counter Terrorism Policing London are aware of a video shared online overnight in which a group claim to have targeted the nearby Embassy of Israel with drones carrying dangerous substances.
"While we can confirm that the Embassy has not been attacked, we are carrying out urgent enquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between it and the items discarded in Kensington Gardens."
The Embassy of Israel said in a statement: "We wish to clarify that all Embassy staff are safe and that the Embassy was not attacked.
"As always we remain in close and continuous contact with the local authorities."
A person who was in the park at the time of the closure said that they were directed to leave via the main gate opposite the Hilton and told the park had been closed by the police.
They said: "I first noticed two police officers under a tree then saw several vans parked up by the bandstand and a team of people in white PPE. They were looking at an area where some fallen trees had been stacked up."
The mayor of London has told LBC that Kensington Gardens is the "latest target" for "bad people".
Mayor Sadiq Khan says this follows arson attacks on the Jewish community and a Persian language media company.