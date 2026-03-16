Vitoria Figueiredo Barreto, 30, was reported missing on March 4 after a boat she had hired was found adrift close to Bradwell-on-Sea

Vitoria Figueiredo Barreto, 30, was reported missing on March 4 after a boat she had hired was found adrift close to Bradwell-on-Sea. Picture: PA

By Frankie Elliott

Police searching for a Brazilian woman who went missing after taking a boat out to sea off the Essex coast have found her laptop.

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Vitoria Figueiredo Barreto, 30, was reported missing on March 4 after a boat she had hired was found adrift close to Bradwell-on-Sea. Despite numerous potential sightings in the past 10 days, Essex Police have been unable to trace the psychologist. Read more: Man, 27, charged with raping woman in seaside car park Read more: Police share details of distinctive tattoos on man found dead in bin

CCTV footage appears to show her jumping over a fence into a boatyard in the coastal town of Brightlingsea just after midnight on March 4. Picture: Essex Police

But the force believes they have now made a breakthrough after discovering her laptop in the same coastal town. Barreto, from the coastal city of Fortaleza in north-eastern Brazil, last made contact with her family on March 3. CCTV footage appears to show her jumping over a fence into a boatyard in the coastal town of Brightlingsea just after midnight on March 4. Detectives believe the boat Barreto is thought to have taken was missing a horseshoe-shaped buoyancy aid.

Barreto arrived in the UK on February 2, having just attended a conference in Morocco. Picture: Essex Police

Barreto arrived in the UK on February 2, having just attended a conference in Morocco. She met her friend Liliane Silva on March 3, with whom she had been staying with while working on a research project at the University of Essex in Colchester. Later that day, Barreto made a 30-minute bus journey to Brightlingsea, and has not been heard from or seen since. Brazilians in Essex have been urged by her family to display the national flag, in the hope it will attract her attention and make her feel safe and welcome.