A manhunt has been launched following the alleged rapes of two teenagers in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police were called to South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, at 12.37am on Saturday following reports that two girls had been raped.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in Northamptonshire on Sunday on suspicion of rape.

He remains in police custody after being taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police are looking for a second suspect. He is described as a white man with short dark hair, facial hair and aged in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark green jacket with a white stripe on both sleeves.

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