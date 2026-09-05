The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died with serious head injuries in south London.

Officers were called to an address on Poynders Road, Lambeth, at around 8.35pm on Friday following a report from the London Fire Brigade.

A man in his 30s was found with serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said detectives were working to establish exactly what happened.

She said: “At this stage, we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no evidence to suggest any wider risk to the public.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area, or who may have seen or heard anything unusual, to come forward and speak to us.

“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in helping us understand the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.”

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place while inquiries continue.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We understand this news will cause concern within the local community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as our investigation continues.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The brigade was called to effect an entry to a property on Poynders Road, Lambeth.

“Upon gaining entry, firefighters discovered the body of a man in the property. Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, he was declared dead at the scene.”

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.