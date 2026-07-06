A review by the Police Leadership Commission has found that a 'cultural reset' within the force is needed.

The report has called for the commissioners recommend restoring dedicated central funding for leadership development. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A report by the Police Leadership Commission has highlighted the need for a cultural change within the force to improve the standard of service the public receives.

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The commission, which was established with the aid of the Home Office, recognised examples of excellent leadership but found the overall approach to identifying, developing and supporting senior officers is too inconsistent to face the demands facing modern policing. Launched in October 2025, the commission gathered evidence from a survey of nearly 2,000 sergeants and inspectors, held expert roundtable discussions and received more than 400 submissions through an open call for evidence. The review was led by Lord Blunkett and Lord Herbert of South Downs. Calls for a change in culture comes after the review has revealed that more than one in 10 constables and sergeants have little confidence in the leadership above them. Read more: Met police given powers to issue £100 on-the-spot fines for wolf-whistling, catcalling and sexualised comments Read more: Former police officer found guilty of misconduct over 'toxic' WhatsApp culture

Lord Blunkett led the review alongside Lord Herbert of South Downs. Picture: Getty

It also found that over one in five newly promoted sergeants and inspectors had still not received formal leadership training within two years of taking on their new roles. The report identifies several major concerns, including a lack of leadership support for frontline officers, nepotism, and favouritism. To tackle these issues, the commissioners have recommended restoring dedicated central funding for leadership development, bringing the police into line with services such as the military and the NHS. Speaking to the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Lord Blunkett said that eight of the 43 police forces currently have a former or serving chief constable who is either facing disciplinary action or awaiting the outcome of an investigation. He said: “Staggeringly 16% of constables and 55% of superintendents were not comfortable with challenging behaviour above them, so right through the service there’s a need for a reset, and the recommendations will address that.” He added that “at the moment the service isn’t good enough”.

Some officers also raised concerns over perceived unfairness, nepotism and favouritism. Picture: Alamy