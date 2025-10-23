Armed police placed several schools under lockdown after mistaking a boy in fancy dress for a gunman on the loose.

Multiple police units were called to Frith Road in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, just after 11am on Wednesday.

Nearby schools were advised to implement a temporary lockdown while officer searched for a potential gun-wielding suspect.

But later that evening, Sussex Police discovered their wanted man was actually a 14-year-old boy wearing fancy dress and holding a toy gun as part of his costume.

Ch Insp Dave Groombridge said: "I'd like to reassure the community we have identified the person who was subject to these reports, a 14-year-old local boy who was wearing fancy dress.

"We have visited him and his family, and can confirm he had a toy gun with him at the time - and was not in possession of any offensive weapons."

As a result of the lockdown, parents were sent to collect their children from the affected schools while police remained on the premises.

The force later confirmed there was "no threat to the wider community" and the schools re-opened.

“I appreciate this incident will have understandably caused concern in the community, however I am confident that those who called it into us did so with the best of intentions," Ch Insp Groombridge added.

"Public safety is our priority, and due to the nature of the calls received, we deployed multiple units to the surrounding area."