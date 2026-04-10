The funding uplift follows an alleged arson attack in Golders Green, north-west London, where four Jewish community ambulances were set alight last month, and a terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester last October

An official works among the burnt out ambulances at the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Police in London and Manchester are to be given an extra £5 million to pay for more patrols around places of worship, the Home Office has said.

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Security minister Dan Jarvis said the money would help “keep people safe in the places where they live, work and worship”. The funding uplift follows an alleged arson attack in Golders Green, north-west London, where four Jewish community ambulances were set alight last month, and a terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester last October. It will go towards Project Servator deployments, involving specialist officers who are trained to spot suspects who might be preparing to commit serious crimes. More than 20 people have already been arrested on suspicion of antisemitic hate crimes, as part of a separate Metropolitan Police effort to crack down on hate crimes after the incident in Golders Green. Read more: Trump claims he was blindsided by Melania's shock White House address on Jeffrey Epstein Read more: Navy blocked from boarding Russian tankers in Channel as Putin humiliates Starmer after seizure threats

Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis, speaks at the NCSC headquarters on October 14, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Mr Jarvis said: “At a time of heightened concern for some communities, it is vital that we step up our support. “Project Servator has a proven track record of stopping criminals and terrorists through highly visible, unpredictable deployments that vary in time and location, deterring those planning harm and reassuring the public. “This new funding will back the police with the resources they need to step up patrols, protect communities, and keep people safe in the places where they live, work and worship.” According to the Home Office, previous Project Servator deployments have involved both visible uniformed and plain clothes officers. They have led to arrests and drugs and weapons seizures. The new effort, which builds on £73.4 million already committed for protective security at Jewish, Muslim and other faith sites for 2026-27, will initially focus on policing in communities, particularly faith communities, across London and Manchester.

Armed Police and emergency responders gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur, on October 2, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Greater Manchester Police Inspector Chris Hadfield said: “This additional funding strengthens our commitment to Project Servator and will allow us the opportunity to expand the work we do in disrupting criminal activity. “Our specially trained officers spot the tell-tale signs that someone is planning to commit an act of crime, while maintaining a strong and reassuring presence within the local communities. “Since launching at Greater Manchester Police in 2016, Project Servator has continued to work in busy areas across the city, as well as maintaining safety at wider public events that visit Manchester, such as the Brit Awards earlier this year. “Our patrols are highly visible, but deployments are unpredictable, and can happen at any time, in any given location. “The teams also regularly conduct deployments in and around local faith communities, supporting cultural events and holy days. “It is our aim that this funding will continue to support this mission and ensure the public always know the best places to report any suspicious or unusual activity.”

A police officer speaks with members of the Jewish community at the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on March 23, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images