Police have detained 14 people after a truck filled with suspected migrants was seized on the motorway.

Motorists reportedly saw officers leading a row of men out of the vehicle and onto the hard shoulder.

A huge pile-up was seen on the M40 Northbound in Oxfordshire on Thursday morning after police cars were seen surrounding a lorry carrying passengers.

One driver told the Daily Mail that he saw "at least seven" men being frogmarched out of the lorry.

Images show a group of men, all dressed in dark clothing, sitting together with their arms on the side of the road.

Thames Valley Police confirmed 13 people were found in the back of the HGV and detained.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

Earlier that day, the National Highways warned motorists about building queues after lanes were shut between Junction 9 at Bicester and Junction 10 at Baynards Green

A police spokesman said: "We received a report today (11/12) at 9.53am of a number of people in the back of a lorry travelling on the M40 between junctions 9 and 10.

"The vehicle was stopped, and 13 people were detained. The driver was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.'The investigation is ongoing, and we are working with closely with our partners in the Home Office."