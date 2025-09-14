Police launch major search for man last seen entering river
A major search is underway for a man last seen entering the River Leven in Scotland on Saturday.
Police received the report at around 7.30pm yesterday evening of the man entering the body of water in Renton, West Dunbartonshire.
Multiple agencies joined the search that evening, the force said.
These included the Air Support Unit, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard.
The man has not yet been found despite extensive search efforts.
A search was resumed on Sunday after the mission was put on pause overnight.
"Further searches are taking place today, Sunday 14 September, with assistance from the Air Support Unit," a Police Scotland statement confirmed.
It asked anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the man before he entered the water to contact the police.
Anyone who has any information which could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2781 of 13 September 2025.