Police have arrested a man on suspicion of religiously motivated criminal damage over a series of "revolting" antisemitic incidents in north London involving synagogues and a school.

The Metropolitan Police said a 37-year-old was arrested on Friday in the Hendon area in connection with the seven offences, and remains in custody while inquiries continue.

"This is a significant development in our investigation following substantial CCTV inquiries by officers," Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, responsible for policing the North West Command, said.

"We remain in close contact with the local Jewish community as we continue to provide our support and reassurance."

The force said on Thursday that four synagogues and a private residence had a substance smeared on them and liquid was thrown towards a school and over a car in "revolting and appalling" incidents in Barnet, north London.

It is understood the substance and liquid were bodily fluids.

