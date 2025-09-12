Police make arrest after series of ‘revolting’ antisemitic incidents
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of religiously motivated criminal damage over a series of "revolting" antisemitic incidents in north London involving synagogues and a school.
The Metropolitan Police said a 37-year-old was arrested on Friday in the Hendon area in connection with the seven offences, and remains in custody while inquiries continue.
"This is a significant development in our investigation following substantial CCTV inquiries by officers," Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, responsible for policing the North West Command, said.
"We remain in close contact with the local Jewish community as we continue to provide our support and reassurance."
The force said on Thursday that four synagogues and a private residence had a substance smeared on them and liquid was thrown towards a school and over a car in "revolting and appalling" incidents in Barnet, north London.
It is understood the substance and liquid were bodily fluids.
Following inquiries, police said they believe the same suspect is likely responsible for all seven offences, which are being investigated as religiously motivated criminal damage.
Officers were first called to a report of religiously motivated criminal damage relating to a synagogue on the morning of Wednesday September 3, with further reports that similar offences had taken place in the early hours of Thursday September 4 at a private property, and Sunday September 7 at another synagogue.
Police received reports that a liquid was thrown at a school at around 2am on Monday September 8 and that a substance had been smeared on two other synagogues on Tuesday September 2 and overnight on Thursday September 11.
As a result of inquiries, officers were able to link a seventh incident which took place on Friday August 15 and involved a liquid being thrown over a car linked to a fifth synagogue.
