Police investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man who was kidnapped from Essex are trying to find his pair of £1,000 Louis Vuitton trainers.

Police believe someone will either be wearing the shoes or trying to sell them.

As part of their investigation, detectives are now seeking the public’s help to find Mr Sullivan’s blue Louis Vuitton trainers, worth around £1,000.

He was found seriously injured in a car park in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, and was taken to hospital where he died on June 26, officers said.

Jack Sullivan, from Waltham Abbey, was kidnapped from the town and attacked on June 22, Essex Police said.

They have also released a photo of a black Mitsubishi which was used in the kidnap – and has now been recovered and are asking people to come forward with any information which may help their investigation.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on conditional bail, officers said.

On Saturday, Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe Jack was taken and carried in a black Mitsubishi Outlander that was bearing the registration HY16 FZR – although this is not the vehicle’s true registration plate.

“We know the vehicle was stolen from an address in Loughton on June 3, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle between June 3 and June 23, when we know it was abandoned in River Close, close to Fishers Close, in Waltham Cross. We are equally keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle abandoned on this day.

“We are also asking for help to find Jack’s Louis Vuitton blue trainers, which have not been recovered.

“The trainers are worth in the region of £1,000 and we believe someone will either be wearing them – perhaps with no knowledge of their prior owner – or attempting to sell them.”

Mr Wood added: “At the heart of this investigation is Jack and his loved ones. We are determined to provide answers for them, and I would again encourage anyone with information on the Mitsubishi Outlander or the blue Louis Vuitton trainers to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to provide it on Essex Police’s public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020126S02-PO3.