A £20,000 reward has been offered in the hunt for the killers of a man in north London in March.

They think the suspects, who got out of a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander which was later recovered burned out, were taking part in a targeted attack.

The Met, who announced the reward from the Crimestoppers charity, said officers believe he was the victim of mistaken identity.

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police believe a stolen blue Jaguar was used to transport the suspects to and from the Mitsubishi.

A 26-year-old friend of Mr Mohamed received treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

DCI Rebecca Woodsford, who is leading the investigation, said: “The loss of Mahad weighs heavy every day, but it will be particularly difficult for his loved ones to carry throughout their first festive season without him.

“There is someone out there who knows what happened that night and we are urging those individuals to find it in their heart to come forward. It could be exactly what we need to locate those responsible.”

Police arrested four adult men in March and April on suspicion of murder who were subsequently bailed.

Anyone with information can contact the police by giving the reference 7426/20March or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.