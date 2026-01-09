Police officer 'reached 93mph in city centre pursuit' before fatal crash
The pursuit ended when Mr Griffin’s car collided with a Honda Jazz at Newfoundland Circus
A police officer pursuing a motorist in an unmarked car reached speeds of up to 93mph through a city centre shortly before a fatal crash, a court heard.
Matthew Pike, 40, was following a white Volkswagen Tiguan driven by a man named Lewis Griffin through Bristol city centre shortly before midnight on November 4 2021.
The pursuit ended when Mr Griffin’s car collided with a Honda Jazz being driven by Dr Keryl Johnson, 35, Bristol Crown Court was told.
Dr Johnson was badly injured in the crash at Newfoundland Circus and died several days later in hospital.
PC Pike was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving.
Jocelyn Ledward KC, prosecuting, told the court that although Mr Griffin’s driving was the “primary and immediate cause” of Dr Johnson’s death, Pike’s driving was also “dangerous and contributed too, and so in terms of law, caused her death”.
The court heard that Pike, who was driving a BMW, was trained to the most advanced level for police driving, had received all relevant refresher training, and was authorised for pursuit driving.
The pursuit began when Pike activated his blue lights and sirens but Mr Griffin did not stop.
Ms Ledward described how the BMW and Volkswagen drove from Totterdown, past Bristol Temple Meads railway station, to Bond Street and then on smaller residential streets in Stokes Croft.
They went the wrong way down two one-way streets before returning to the roads near the Cabot Circus shopping centre, where the fatal collision happened.Forensic experts were able to examine external CCTV cameras to produce average speeds at specific locations for both vehicles during the pursuit.
“After review, there is no dispute between the collision investigator who has been instructed by the prosecution, and the expert instructed by the defence,” the prosecutor said.
Ms Ledward told the jury: “The BMW records very high speeds there afterwards and in terms of the calculation, an average of 70mph between Dean Street and Wilder Street, and then on the approach to Portland Square.
“We would suggest the Cleartone footage (from the BMW police car) and the CCTV suggest that on this stretch after the City Road the BMW was not hanging about, and in fact gaining ground on the Volkswagen as they approach Portland Square.”
On Temple Gate, which has a 30mph limit, Mr Griffin reached 65mph, while Pike was doing 63mph.
Outside Bristol Temple Meads railway station, the Volkswagen was doing 60mph, while the officer’s vehicle was at 57mph.Both cars then increase their speeds on to Temple Way, with Mr Griffin hitting 73mph and Pike 71mph.
As they reach the Old Market roundabout, Mr Griffin reaches 90mph, while Pike was estimated to be doing 93mph.
They then slow down near the Cabot Circus shopping centre – decreasing to 68mph for Mr Griffin and 61mph for Pike.
As they approach the Cabot Circus junction and Bond Street they slow to 39mph and 41mph respectively.
Mr Griffin then heads off the main roads on to residential streets in the Stokes Croft area, where the speed limits are often 20mph.
In Dove Street South they were both doing more than twice the speed limit, with Mr Griffin doing 48mph and Pike 49mph.
CCTV camera captured the collision between the Volkswagen and Dr Johnson’s car.
The court heard Pike stopped at the scene and went to the aid of the occupant of the car, while his colleague pursued Griffin on foot.
“Pc Pike went to provide assistance to the occupant of the Honda Jazz, until he was relieved by colleagues and other emergency workers,” the prosecutor said.
“There is no suggestion that he did anything other than act bravely, professionally and selflessly, and entirely in accordance with his duties as a police officer, in what must have been absolutely dreadful moments.
“Pc Davis, meanwhile, pursued Lewis Griffin on foot, who had made off from the Volkswagen into a nearby car park, where he was arrested.”
Dr Johnson was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on November 16 2021.
Pike denies both charges he faces and the trial continues.