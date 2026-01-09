The pursuit ended when Mr Griffin’s car collided with a Honda Jazz at Newfoundland Circus

Matthew Pike outside Bristol Crown Court, where he is accused of causing the death of Keryl Johnson by dangerous driving in a collision is Bristol in November 2021. Picture date: Wednesday January 7, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A police officer pursuing a motorist in an unmarked car reached speeds of up to 93mph through a city centre shortly before a fatal crash, a court heard.

Matthew Pike, 40, was following a white Volkswagen Tiguan driven by a man named Lewis Griffin through Bristol city centre shortly before midnight on November 4 2021. The pursuit ended when Mr Griffin’s car collided with a Honda Jazz being driven by Dr Keryl Johnson, 35, Bristol Crown Court was told. Dr Johnson was badly injured in the crash at Newfoundland Circus and died several days later in hospital. PC Pike was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving. Jocelyn Ledward KC, prosecuting, told the court that although Mr Griffin’s driving was the “primary and immediate cause” of Dr Johnson’s death, Pike’s driving was also “dangerous and contributed too, and so in terms of law, caused her death”. Read more: Iran's Supreme Leader hits out at Trump as protestors chant 'death to the dictator!' and light bonfires in street Read more: Trump announces planned strikes on Mexico as he says his 'own morality' is the only thing stopping more military interventions

The court heard that Pike, who was driving a BMW, was trained to the most advanced level for police driving, had received all relevant refresher training, and was authorised for pursuit driving. The pursuit began when Pike activated his blue lights and sirens but Mr Griffin did not stop. Ms Ledward described how the BMW and Volkswagen drove from Totterdown, past Bristol Temple Meads railway station, to Bond Street and then on smaller residential streets in Stokes Croft. They went the wrong way down two one-way streets before returning to the roads near the Cabot Circus shopping centre, where the fatal collision happened.Forensic experts were able to examine external CCTV cameras to produce average speeds at specific locations for both vehicles during the pursuit. “After review, there is no dispute between the collision investigator who has been instructed by the prosecution, and the expert instructed by the defence,” the prosecutor said. Ms Ledward told the jury: “The BMW records very high speeds there afterwards and in terms of the calculation, an average of 70mph between Dean Street and Wilder Street, and then on the approach to Portland Square.

