A junior police officer who shared a romance with her married boss just seven weeks into the job before dating a drug dealer will avoid facing a misconduct hearing.

Caitlin Howarth, 25, had only just started her new role with West Yorkshire Police before she eloped with Chief Superintendent Daniel Greenwood, who helped her secure a job in the force.

They met in person in March 2020 and exchanged messages and sexually explicit photos that summer.

In January 2021 during the Covid lockdown and shortly after Howarth turned 21, the pair reportedly had sex just seven weeks into her job as a probationer PC. They hooked up again in July 2021, according to the Daily Mail.

The relationship was later revealed in November 2021 when Howarth was investigated by anti-corruption cops over her meet-ups with Joseph Shaw, a drug kingpin later jailed for his involvement in a £1.5million heroin racket.

Shaw, 31, was slapped with a six-and-a-half year prison sentence in January 2023 after admitting to the drugs supply operation.

