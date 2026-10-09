Harriet spoke to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Chris Chambers

A former Greater Manchester Police officer (GMP) has been arrested following an LBC investigation into allegations he exploited his position to access the personal information of child abuse victims to then groom and sexually abuse them.

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He left the force in 2021, but a year-long investigation by LBC has found he is facing allegations of misconduct and sexual abuse by multiple women, with the IOPC launching an independent investigation into GMP’s handling of the case. Our investigation has heard from women across the Greater Manchester area who have made allegations against the former officer, with one who told LBC she was just 14 years old when he allegedly targeted her with sexual messages, having previously been an officer working on her case. Having chosen to waive her right to anonymity, Harriet, 28, has told LBC that, after leaving the force, he allegedly hunted her down on social media, used his knowledge of her previous abuse to exploit her, coerced her into sexual activity under the premise of "gathering evidence", injected terror into both her and her family, and exploited her fear of the police to convince her GMP wanted to kill her. Read more: Andrew locked in standoff with police as investigators bid to keep evidence seized during unlawful raid Read more: Labour beats the Greens in Holborn and St Pancras by-election in bruising result for Zack Polanski's future as leader

A former GMP has been arrested following an LBC investigation into allegations he exploited his position to child abuse victims. Picture: Mick Quinn/Alamy

Contains details some readers may find distressing In a quiet corner of a hotel bar, Harriet gathers the reams of documents relating to her case and begins to explain her experience of the former officer. "He messaged me claiming that he didn't know who I was and it was like a random add. "He said to me that he was 28, and that he just randomly added me, but I knew who he was because it says if someone's in your contacts, I still had his number saved in my phone, so I knew it was him." Evidence seen by LBC shows the former officer first met Harriet in 2019 after she reported historic child abuse allegations to GMP. "I was suspicious of why a police officer was contacting me like that, so I sort of played the game a little bit, not admitting I knew who he was. Then, after maybe 10 minutes of chatting, I told him I knew who he was. "He sort of played a bit stupid at first and then said, yes, I do remember you, don't really remember the details of your case but I've left the police now." Harriet says he told her he was developing new ways to help victims who didn't get the outcome that they deserved, and that her experience as a victim would be useful.

An extract from the text messages. Picture: Contributor

In 2020, Harriet was told by GMP that no further action (NFA) would be taken over the historic child sexual abuse allegations she had reported the year before, prompting her to make a complaint to the force about the way her case had been handled. She said: "He had the knowledge of exactly what I was passionate about and clearly everything of what I'd been through because he'd been on my case in the past, and I think he knew that that was a way to prick my interest. "So, I agreed to meet up with him solely based on the fact he was making an app to protect victims of crime like me. "He told me that he could get all those crimes reopened because he knew in his heart I told the truth, and as an experienced detective he felt he could prove them." But Harriet alleges he then used that trust to exploit her for his own sexual gratification.

Harriet was told by GMP that no further action would be taken over the historic child sexual abuse allegations she had reported the year before, prompting her to make a complaint to the force. Picture: Britpix/Alamy

"He said, in order to prove the (original abuse allegations), he would need to inspect previous injuries, like scarring and he claimed that he'd done that for other victims before, and that he'd gone on to secure them convictions by doing that and assessing injuries for them. "I definitely had a niggle that something wasn't right, but then I think I just kept coming back to the fact he's a detective and I met him in the police. There's no way he's lying about that. I just trusted him because he was a police officer." Harriet said she agreed to what she described as an examination in a hotel room despite it being traumatic. "I kind of felt that I was still proud of myself for going through it because I thought, 'I'm doing this for justice'. I didn't come away feeling traumatised. I came away feeling like I've done really good and he really praised me for how I dealt with it. "He knew I was really upset, knew I'd cried, but praised me like, you've done a really brave thing. You're getting justice."

Harriet says not long after the examination she started getting correspondence from GMP saying they would be reopening her original child abuse case, reinforcing her belief that no matter how traumatic it had been, he was genuine in what he was telling her. "It just showed he was telling the truth, because he'd somehow arranged for all these crimes to be reopened. So, then any niggle I might have had was just gone, because it worked. All my crimes were reopened. "But, Harriet claims what she perceived as coercive sexual behaviour continued, telling her she would need to reenact the abuse she experienced in order for him to be a witness for her if the case ever went to trial. "He took me to the places I'd previously been abused in the past and would say it was necessary to reenact what happened, put me in those positions of fear and everything else, in the exact spots where things had happened, to see how traumatised I was and how much I'd cry or how much I'd panic. "He said that would be good evidence because he could apparently stand on the stand to say how traumatised I was in those places and whilst I obviously didn't enjoy that, and he knew that, I just did it. I know it sounds silly, but you see on films where they take somebody to the spot and be like, is that the spot? And I just was like maybe that's the situation." Documents seen by LBC show Harriet tried to raise concerns with the Home Office, GMP and Cheshire Police about the former officer’s behaviour in April 2022, questioning whether the examination was genuine.

She said: "The police clearly had no concern, because a day or two after, I'd informed the police and asked them if it was legitimate. They didn't seem to show any concern that he'd done that." At the time, trust in the police had been rocked by the horrific abduction and murder of Sarah Everard in London in 2021, and GMP was in special measures following a damning report by HMICFRS which found the force had failed to properly record 80,000 crimes, victims were being let down, investigations were being closed prematurely and without sufficient investigation and that the response to vulnerable people was inadequate. The new Chief Constable, Sir Stephen Watson, had only been in post for a number of months. "I wasn't quiet about it," she said. “I had a support worker at the time and she was making concerns to 101. She was reporting it to the police, other charities reported it to the police, I think I just thought if something was really wrong somebody would be doing something, because everybody knows about it." Harriet alleges his influence had become so great that he was able to convince her GMP were out to kill her because of the complaint she had submitted relating to her original case. "He approached me and my family and people around me and sat them down quite seriously and said he had dealt with cases like this before, where GMP would do anything, take desperate measures, not to admit their failings. "He’d text them all the time like, I think there's a massive risk to Harriet; he said people are going to start following her, and your family to silence her or punish her. "He would pull out massive, massive knives, and I think then, whilst he was presenting that as a protection of me, I think in my head I registered, don't ever go against this man because he's capable of that." Harriet’s parents claim he was constantly turning up unannounced: "Being honest - we couldn't get rid of him. He would just turn up uninvited. "He had sat here one night with us in the lounge and told us to be careful, don’t go to the police and report this and that because they will start following you and accidents happen. "He told us he was here for us as well, not just Harriet. I saw the email saying he had knives, and I heard him on the phone saying he kept knives in his car. We were terrified, terrified of leaving. The CCTV cameras at the bottom of our drive were smashed into bits, which had only been there not long." "At the time we were desperate for help. We were all vulnerable." Despite the former officer having left the police in 2021, Harriet’s parents admit it was hard to know whether he was still involved in police work. They said: "He'd left handcuffs here, which I think Harriet handed in, epaulettes, police forms; there was a hard drive that we gave in to Cheshire Police as well. "I phoned the police when we got really paranoid and thought he was outside. I phoned the police, I think on three occasions and never got any response on any of the three calls. They never come round, never followed it up, nothing." Despite Harriet’s numerous attempts to report the allegations of rape and sexual abuse to the police, nobody at GMP has ever taken a statement from Harriet, her family or from the former officer. LBC’s investigation has found Harriet is not alone in her allegations. A young woman from Greater Manchester, who we are calling ‘Peri’, was 14 years old and still at school when she first met him as part of a stalking investigation. She told LBC he was a serving officer and alleges he bombarded her with sexualised messages: "He kind of started messaging me from then on, flirty comments, talking about fluffy handcuffs, how I'd look good in them, then he turned up at my house with some sex education forms on his own, unaccompanied. "He sent me a picture of himself in some white boxers saying he was working out, getting muscles, he said his wife had left him, and then at the time I was getting FaceTimes from men masturbating. I used to get my partner to answer the phone and it'd just be a man doing his thing.

"For years, he was just on and off messaging me asking about if I was still with my partner, now I'm older, it's like, wow. Like, if he were doing that to a child, I'd be like, you need to go to the police. Like, you're weird." Like Harriet, ‘Peri’ claims she was also told he was working on new ways to support victims, she said: "He messaged more when he left the police about (what) he was creating, because he did mention he was leaving the police and wanted to take his own business up because he was moaning about the money from the police." Peri’s mum was also contacted about supporting him with his new business plan, she recalls: "He messaged saying he was leaving the force and he needed good input of how he's treated my daughter and a good reference. But I didn't acknowledge it." Peri’s partner admits he was shocked by the officer’s brazen approach. He told LBC: "Intuitively I knew it wasn't right straight away. I knew he had ulterior motives. "The messages that I saw, they were provocative. There was always something behind it. So I felt as if, if he had the chance to do something, he would have done it. "I seen the messages about the fluffy handcuffs. I seen it was almost like grooming because he was showing these things that he's got and the plans that he has. "He asked all the time, you still with your boyfriend? What's your address? What's your address? Where do you live? "And then I've answered the phone on at least four occasions to men exposing themselves. "I just felt uncomfortable with it, but, but also a little bit powerless because of who he was." Peri added: "I think he's a horrendous, disgusting, perverted monster. GMP need to dig deep. Even though he’s not in the police now, he could still be in contact and having girls' names. Like, he can still be doing it, and he can - even though he's not in the force, he was doing it on Facebook. "He was pretending he was still doing what he was doing so he could get to children, girls. Like, it's wrong. So wrong." Documents and messages seen by LBC indicate other vulnerable women were contacted by the former officer, who they allege subjected them to sexual advances. Harriet said: “I think he's just a predator and I'm not the only victim. He went as far as trying to convince me that he had to marry me and I had to have his child because if it was ever to be twisted that he'd been bad to me, he said to me the police might say that I'm a predator in order to save themselves because they wanted to kill you, kind of thing. "And then he would be like, if you marry me, there's a law where we can't testify against each other. Despite reporting allegations of sexual assault and rape against the former officer to both Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police on multiple occasions over the last four years, Harriet argues her case has fallen on deaf ears with neither force willing to probe her allegations against the former officer. She told LBC: "At first I walked into a police station in Cheshire. I made quite a long, detailed statement explaining about the medical exams, sexual offences, rape, coercive control, the whole situation. I just didn't hear anything back. The case was passed to GMP because it was their case, because he was an officer from GMP, and I just didn't hear anything back. "I'd reported some of the most serious offences to the police on one of their own officers, and they were just ignoring me. "Charities had wrote to them to say they've got concerns over this officer, but they didn't do anything. "The Home Office scheme, the NRM scheme I was under for my abuse, contacted them as well. Solicitors contacted them asking them to look into the case, and just nothing was done whatsoever. "I just expected them to investigate it; I wouldn't even ask to be believed, just look into it. I don't even think I was even looking further past that— just someone to listen to me." Harriet has told LBC she has tried to take her own life on several occasions because of the impact of not being believed. She said: “I can square in my head that somebody is sadistic or has a sexual problem. "I can square that and understand that I think. But I think when people who are there to protect you choose not to, the trauma I have from the police and failures is a hundred times greater than ever being raped or abused." As a result of this investigation, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the allegations against the former officer, and the handling of Harriet’s allegations by Greater Manchester Police. An IOPC spokesperson said: “Abuse of position to pursue a sexual, or otherwise improper, relationship is a form of serious corruption that risks seriously undermining the public’s confidence in policing. It is important that people feel empowered to speak up if they have concerns about an officer’s conduct. "We can confirm we are independently investigating reports that a former Greater Manchester Police officer had inappropriate contact with victims of crime he met in the course of his duties. "Our investigation will be carried out completely independently of the police and will ensure these matters are thoroughly investigated. The investigation is at a very early stage and we cannot provide further detail at this time."

Our investigation has heard from women across the Greater Manchester area who have made allegations against the former officer,. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to LBC: "We have arrested a former GMP officer on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of an investigation into non-recent offences. "The officer left GMP in 2021. He has been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries. "The investigation relates to alleged offences between 2016 and 2022. The IOPC are now independently investigating the allegations and we are fully supporting them as they begin their work." Detective Superintendent Carl Gilbert, from GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: "If anyone within GMP is found to have abused their position, they will be robustly pursued. "Allegations of misconduct are treated extremely seriously and we will continue to support any victims with the appropriate welfare and safeguarding needs. "Ultimately, they are at the forefront of any work completed. Our work over the last five years has seen dozens of officers – both former and serving – punished and sanctioned for misconduct. "It will quite simply never be tolerated. As the IOPC are investigating, we will be assisting them with the appropriate material and evidence wherever it is required."

In a statement to LBC, Cheshire Police said: "We can confirm that a hard drive was handed in by Harriet in 2022, when officers from Cheshire Police took a statement on behalf of colleagues at Greater Manchester Police (GMP). GMP were made aware, but the drive was not required as part of the original investigation and was not examined at the time. "The drive was placed into storage and has since been requested by GMP as part of a separate investigation; therefore, it is inappropriate to comment further at this time." "Harriet initially reported a number of allegations to Greater Manchester Police in August 2022. Following the reports, officers from Cheshire Police assisted GMP by taking a number of statements from Harriet as she resided in the Cheshire area. "The allegations reported to GMP were later NFA’d. In February 2023, after the GMP case has been NFA’d, Harriet made a report to Cheshire Police. She was subsequently visited by officers who undertook a video interview. "Following the interview, we liaised with Greater Manchester Police and conducted further enquiries in Cheshire. "After discussions with the Crown Prosecution Services a decision was made that no further action should be taken as the allegations reported to Cheshire Police formed part of the original investigation by Greater Manchester Police which had already been completed. "We will continue to liaise with Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service should any additional information be required.