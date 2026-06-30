PC Daniel Rusling's behaviour was described as 'aggressive' and 'persistent' by the IOPC

By Georgia Bell

A police officer has been given a suspended prison sentence for assaulting a child in the car park of a police station after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

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PC Daniel Rusling, 30, from the Wiltshire Police, repeatedly swore at the 13-year-old, aggressively shoving and dragging him by his jumper towards the exit of the car park during the incident at Monkton Park Police Station, Chippenham, on 14 October of last year. The officer previously admitted one count of assault by beating at an earlier court appearance. He was sentenced to an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The 13-year-old was one of six children at the police station after calling 999 to ask the police for help after being threatened by people in a vehicle. Read more: Mother and girl, five, died after being hit by car while crossing the road Read more: Lily Allen hits back after fans blast '£86 tickets for 50 minute' West End Girl show

The IOPC has investigated the shocking incident involving a 13-year-old boy. Picture: IOPC

When the boy stood in front of his police car to ask for a ride home, PC Rusling swore at him, pushed him six times and pulled him by his clothing towards the exit. The children had allegedly been compliant before the boy was “egged on by the other boys” to stand in front of the police car to stop it from being driven away. Derrick Campbell, the IOPC’s Director of Engagement, said that PC Rusling’s behaviour was “unacceptable and a wholly disproportionate response” to the boy standing in front of the police car. “His language, body language and attitude were aggressive,” he went on. “The judge described it as persistent; it went on and on. It was not just a momentary loss of temper."

PC Daniel Rusling was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 30th June. Picture: Alamy