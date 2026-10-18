A manhunt is underway after police officer was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting in Nottingham.

Cops raced to Angel Row in the city centre early on Sunday morning.

The officer had approached the two suspects shortly before the incident at 04:50, Nottinghamshire Police said.

He is being treated in hospital for wounds to his foot, the force confirmed.

A firearm was recovered and two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene, detectives added.

Angel Row is closed and a large police presence remains in the area.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Rukas of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This is a shocking incident and a sobering reminder of the potential dangers faced by officers as they work to protect and serve the public.

"As we investigate what happened and work to apprehend the individuals involved, my thoughts today are with the injured officer, his family and colleagues.

"I also ask that anyone with additional information shares this with us without delay. Even the smallest bit of information could make all the difference to this investigation."

