A police officer has admitted trying to blackmail a man who was arrested for possessing indecent images of children by pretending to be a paedophile hunter and threatening to publicise his arrest.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Pc Marie Thompson, 29, was the officer in charge of a South Yorkshire Police investigation into the man. She arrested and interviewed him in October 2022, before he was released under investigation, pending further examination of his digital devices. In January 2023, the man received an email from a ProtonMail address demanding £3,500 be paid into a bank account, with an account number and sort code provided, the CPS said. The email purported to be from Paedophile Hunters and stated that the payment would "ensure that information remains between you and us". Later the same day, the man's partner received a text message requesting that a reply was needed by the end of the day. No money was transferred by the man, who reported the correspondence to South Yorkshire Police via the force's 101 service.

Pc Thompson told the man she would investigate the matter, but falsely endorsed the crime report to say that he did not want to pursue a complaint, the CPS said. The investigation was closed, and Pc Thompson lied again to the man six weeks later saying that the sender of the email and text message could not be traced. She was suspended from South Yorkshire Police in March 2023 for other matters and another officer took over the indecent images of children investigation and was informed about the report of blackmail. It was discovered that the text had been sent from Pc Thompson’s personal mobile phone, prosecutors said. Examination of her laptop also showed email fragments which matched the heading of the email demanding money, but the contents of the message and recipient address could not be recovered. Pc Thompson, who the CPS said remains suspended from the force, pleaded guilty to blackmail and perverting the course of justice on Thursday at Leeds Crown Court. She will be sentenced at the same court on October 30.

