A serving Met officer has been charged with a series of sexual offences including rape and sexual assault.

PC Robert Wing was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault on Thursday, July 24.

The Specialist Operations officer is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 27.

All charges relate to allegations of rape and sexual assault involving the same victim.

The alleged incidents took place between 2013 and 2016 when PC Wing was off duty.

He was arrested in March 2023 on on suspicion of rape and was immediately suspended.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.