A former police officer has been accused of raping a woman while on duty.

Rikki Hall, 33, who worked as a constable for South Wales Police, is charged with two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal strangulation in connection with the alleged incident in February 2024.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of misconduct in a public office, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Hall, who was based in Swansea, resigned from South Wales Police during an investigation into his conduct.

He will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

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