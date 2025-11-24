A police officer has denied causing death by careless driving after a young woman was killed in Liverpool on Christmas Eve three years ago.

Pc Scott Thompson, 32, of Merseyside Police, stood in the dock and replied “not guilty” as the charge was put to him at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

The officer was charged last week, after Rachael Moore, 22, a carer, was struck by a Merseyside Police car on Sheil Road in the Kensington area of the city just after 8pm on December 24 2022.

The officer was responding to an unrelated emergency call at the time of the collision.

Ms Moore, who was born in Derby and had been a university student in Liverpool, was walking home from her job as a carer at the time.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charge comes after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Pc Thompson, who spoke only to confirm his name, address in Wavertree, Liverpool, and enter his not guilty plea, elected to have a jury trial at a crown court, rather than have the case dealt with at the magistrates’ court.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, on January 8.