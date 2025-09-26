A police officer, aged 24, has died a week after being struck by a car while on duty in Northamptonshire.

PC Faizaan Najeeb had been responding to a single-vehicle crash in Station Road, Raunds.

Northamptonshire Police said he was not inside a vehicle when he was hit by a blue VW Polo shortly after 12.30pm on 19 September.

He was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died on Friday.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

