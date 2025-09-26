Police officer, 24, dies after being hit by car while responding to a crash
The force will hold a two-minute silence in his memory
A police officer, aged 24, has died a week after being struck by a car while on duty in Northamptonshire.
PC Faizaan Najeeb had been responding to a single-vehicle crash in Station Road, Raunds.
Northamptonshire Police said he was not inside a vehicle when he was hit by a blue VW Polo shortly after 12.30pm on 19 September.
He was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died on Friday.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
PC Najeeb joined the force in May 2022 and worked with the response team in Wellingborough.
The force confirmed his collar number, P1967, will now be retired in his memory.
A two-minute silence will be held in his memory at Wootton Hall headquarters next week.
The a flag is also being flown at half-mast.
Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: "Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty.
"The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time."
Mr Balhatchet added: "Colleagues from the serious collision investigation unit are still investigating the collision, and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support Faizaan's family in the coming days and weeks.
"We are also carrying out an internal health and safety investigation."