Her case against the Met has now been settled for an undisclosed six-figure sum without the force admitting liability

Linda Williams has called on the Met chief Sir Mark Rowley to resign following the force's handling of her case. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A police officer who was raped by David Carrick has called on Met chief Sir Mark Rowley to step down after she was "driven to suicide" by the way the force dealt with her legal claim.

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Linda Williams, 60, who has waived her right to anonymity, was attacked by former officer Carrick in 2004 and has now settled for an undisclosed six-figure sum without the force admitting liability. Carrick, 51, who previously served as an armed officer in the Met, is one of the country’s worst ever sex offenders and is currently serving 37 life sentences after attacking more than a dozen women. Ms Williams, who once supported victims of sexual offences through her role in the police, said it drove her to contemplate suicide. Read more: Streeting confirms more money for military in Budget but refuses to rule out cuts to plug hole Read more: Thousands without power as 'damaging' winds strike Britain with storms Austen bringing heavy downpours

Sir Mark Rowley, who Ms Williams has called for to step down. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She said: "The whole process has taken me right back to how I felt when I was raped by Carrick, controlled, abused and powerless. "If I was raped tomorrow, I wouldn't report it. "Both the criminal justice process and the civil process have been so traumatic. I say that as someone who was once a sexual offences officer, supporting victims myself. "Despite that experience and my understanding of the system, I still wouldn’t report it because of the complete lack of empathy and support I have experienced from the police. "At no point did I feel they sincerely acknowledged that I had been through a horrific sexual attack and that the trauma of that had deeply scarred me, or their role in it all. "They used the fact that I just got on with my life as best I could after the rape against me."

David Carrick, who served as an armed officer in the Met, is currently serving 37 life sentences after attacking more than a dozen women. Picture: Met Police

She added: "Mark Rowley will say they are doing everything they can to stop violence against women and girls, I disagree. "The Met need to set up a unit overseen by victims like me who understand what it is like to be raped. "For this to happen Rowley needs to go and we need a new commissioner." Ms Williams also alleged that it was the fault of the Met she could not report the rape in 2004, and that "little had changed" in the culture since then. She explained that the force was "like an episode of Life On Mars" and that she would have been "the officer who alleged I had been raped by a fellow officer". She went on to report the attack in 2021, and said she has had no relationships since the attack 22 years ago.

Sir Mark Rowley with Sophie Linden answering question from the London Assembly police and crime committee after Baroness Casey's review found the Met was institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

In 2022 and 2023, Carrick pleaded guilty to 71 sexual offences, including 48 rapes against 12 other women over 17 years. Last November, he was convicted of molesting a 12-year-old child in the late 1980s and repeatedly raping and abusing a female ex-partner. A Met Police spokesperson said: "David Carrick was responsible for the most appalling offences and as we have said previously, we are truly sorry for the harm and suffering he caused his victims. "He should never have been a police officer. Serious flaws in the way we approached such investigations at the time meant we did not spot his pattern of abusive behaviour. "As a result, we missed opportunities to pursue him through the misconduct process. We deeply regret this.

Ms Williams has called the way she was treated by the Met throughout her legal claim "devastating". Picture: PA Images/Alamy