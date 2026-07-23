Assistant Chief Constable Lynn Ratcliff called the investigation "one of the largest and most complex inquiries ever undertaken by the Anti-Corruption Unit"

Alan Greer, who took his own life after his arrest for a historical sex offence, is now being investigated over violent sex offences and attempted murder against multiple women. Picture: Police Scotland

By Georgia Rowe

A long-serving police officer who took his own life after his arrest for a historical sex offence is now being investigated over violent sex offences and attempted murder against multiple women.

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Alan Greer, 47, was arrested on April 24 this year after a woman came forward to say she was raped in her home in Glasgow in 2012, having called police to report being the victim of a crime. He was released without charge pending further investigation, then found dead on May 6, Police Scotland said. A further eight alleged victims have so far been uncovered by detectives, five of whom were sex workers, attacked while Greer was off duty, the BBC said. It added that Greer used hundreds of prostitutes throughout his police career. Police Scotland is now appealing for more victims to come forward and called the investigation “one of the largest and most complex inquiries ever undertaken by the anti-corruption unit”. Read more: Man arrested over death of pensioner 35 years ago after 'new information comes to light' Read more: Police chief apologises for 'missed opportunity' after phone belonging to Manchester synagogue attacker seized but not checked beforehand

View of Police Scotland headquarters at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

Greer joined Strathclyde Police in 2009 before it merged with Police Scotland in 2013. Police Scotland confirmed that he worked as a Pc. Greer was arrested in April after officers from the anti-corruption unit searched a property in the Wishaw area, Police Scotland said. He was released without charge pending further investigation and was suspended from duty at that time with full welfare support in place. A number of electronic devices were seized during the search earlier this year, and inquiries into the contents of these are continuing, police said. On May 6, officers were called to the same property where Greer was found dead. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances, and it was subsequently reported Greer took his own life. Assistant Chief Constable Lynn Ratcliff said: “My thoughts, firstly, are with the victims in this case who have spoken up and reported these allegations, as well as with Alan Greer’s family, friends and colleagues who have been deeply affected by these reports and his death. “The investigation into this matter is one of the largest and most complex inquiries ever undertaken by the Anti-Corruption Unit and significant work is ongoing to fully ascertain the extent of offending and identify and support as many victims as possible.

“Clearly Alan Greer cannot stand trial for these allegations of serious violent sexual offending, including attempted murder, but this investigation is about identifying and supporting potential victims, giving them a voice, and establishing the full circumstances. “It is essential that members of the public, victims, and witnesses, feel confident speaking with the police and know the overwhelming majority of our officers serve with professionalism and integrity to protect people, investigate matters, and bring offenders to justice. “I would encourage anyone with any information or who may be a victim in this case to please come forward and speak to us. “You will be listened to and given the support you need. “In recent years, and advanced by Lady Elish Angiolini’s review of Complaints Handling, Investigations and Misconduct Issues published in 2020, there has been a Scotland-wide focus on police ethics, conduct and scrutiny. “Police Scotland has fully engaged with a range of developments and our commitment to safeguarding policing’s integrity has never been stronger.”

Justice Secretary Neil Gray also urged anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Alamy