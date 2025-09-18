A police officer has been shot in the leg following an incident during an arrest in Gloucester. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A police officer has been shot in the leg by a firearm during an arrest.

Police were called to reports of a taxi driver being robbed by a man with a machete in Gloucester at 4.40pm on Wednesday. Shortly after, two more reports were made of a man with a machete on Silverstone Walk in the Kingsway area of the city. Armed officers attended and located a man matching the description inside a block of flats. Gloucestershire Police said the man attempted to evade arrest and struggled with officers as they detained him.

A man is in custody following the incident on Silverstone Walk in the Kingsway area. Picture: Google

During the arrest, a police firearm was discharged and an officer sustained an injury to his leg. The officer was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment - but his injury is not believed to be life threatening. A man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. A cordon was put in place on Silverstone Walk to enable an examination of the scene and enquiries remain ongoing, the force added. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

We have issued a statement following an incident in Gloucester yesterday (17 September): https://t.co/PFsThLsbXv pic.twitter.com/zQoOB2yuH2 — Gloucestershire Constabulary (@Glos_Police) September 18, 2025

'Real danger' Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said: “My thoughts are with the officer who’s been injured and his colleague following this incident. “I am grateful for the bravery they have shown in detaining someone suspected of carrying out a robbery and possessing a machete and who was believed to have been a real danger to the public. “Further enquiries will take place into exactly what happened and we will provide more details when we are able to. “I’d like to reassure the public for now though that there’s not believed to be any risk to the community. “Officers will remain in the area today to provide reassurance and I urge anyone who has any concerns about this incident to speak to one of them.”