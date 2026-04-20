Horror as female police officer stabbed in neck in 'truly shocking' incident - as suspect, 25, arrested
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a female police officer was stabbed in the neck in Worcestershire.
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Officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously in Clifton, near Kempsey, at around 7.30pm on Sunday night.
While conducting searches of the area, the officer was stabbed in the neck by the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene but was located and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Worcestershire Police confirmed. He remains in custody.
The officer was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
'Truly shocking'
Chief Superintendent Edd Williams, said “This is a truly shocking incident, and our thoughts are with the officer who was injured.
“Police officers are dedicated to protecting people, and to be attacked while doing their job is abhorrent.
“I’m pleased that the officer has now been discharged from hospital, although the outcome could easily have been very different.
“The man arrested remains in custody and officers will remain in the area today as enquiries continue.”