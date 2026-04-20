A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a female police officer was stabbed in the neck in Worcestershire.

Officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously in Clifton, near Kempsey, at around 7.30pm on Sunday night.

While conducting searches of the area, the officer was stabbed in the neck by the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene but was located and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Worcestershire Police confirmed. He remains in custody.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.