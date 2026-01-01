Fionnghuala Shearman, known as Nu, died alongside her children, Eve, aged seven, and four-year-old son Ohner. Picture: Social media

A Police officer has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his wife and two children after they died in a house fire on Boxing Day.

Fionnghuala Shearman, known as Nu, died alongside her children, Eve, aged seven, and four-year-old son Ohner, in Brimscombe on Boxing Day. Her husband, Tom, attempted to rescue his wife and two children but was beaten back by the severity of the fire and was taken to hospital for treatment. Mr Shearman, an officer with Gloucestershire Constabulary, was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged. He also lost his dog Hutch in the fire. Read More: Fashion designer and two children die in Boxing Day house fire Read More: 'Star' pupil, 12, dies after recreating scene from Squid Game, inquest hears

In a statement shared by the force, Mr Shearman also thanked everyone who has donated to a GoFundMe page which has so far raised more than £330,000 to support him. He said: “I have stared at my keypad for what seems like an eternity waiting for the words to appear. I have no way to thank any of you for the unbelievable out of this world generosity that you have shown to me in the darkest of hours. “My life, the lives of my loved ones, my friends and the whole community changed on Boxing Day. Most importantly, and tragically, three of the greatest humans to ever grace our presence were taken from not just me, but all of us.

“I cannot begin to describe the anguish and trauma of the events of Boxing Day 2025. My family had its very core, its very essence, ripped from it in the most violent way. “While nothing can ever undo what has happened, nor can it ever make sense of the suffering, I am genuinely humbled beyond comprehension at what this page has and is doing. “My family and friends have rallied around and provided me with more than the bare essentials. I have a roof (and many offers) over my head, clothes on my back, food – most importantly company and compassion. I will heal. “I have already started the ball rolling on a plan that came to me just as I was falling past the precipice of the abyss. I WILL make sure my unbelievably talented, empathetic, compassionate and beautiful wife’s legacy of craft, design and making lives on.

