By Flaminia Luck

The number of police officers sacked each year from forces in England and Wales has hit a record high, figures show.

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Some 461 officers were dismissed or had their contracts terminated in 2025/26, up from 426 in the previous 12 months. It is the third year in a row that a new record has been set, according to data published by the Home Office. The number, which is based on headcount, has been climbing steadily since the start of the decade, when it stood at 164 in 2019/20. The five largest forces in England and Wales together account for just over half of all dismissals in 2025/26: the Metropolitan Police (168 dismissals, or 36.4% of the total), Greater Manchester (21, or 4.6%), West Midlands (19, or 4.1%), West Yorkshire (15, or 3.3%) and Thames Valley (11, or 2.4%). Four other forces had more than 10 dismissals in 2025/26: Essex (15, or 3.3% of the total), Merseyside (13 or 2.8%), Humberside (12 or 2.6%) and Surrey (11 or 2.4%). The year to March 2026 also saw 4,877 officers voluntarily leaving policing: the second-highest number on record and up slightly from 4,806 in 2024/25. Home Office data on police leavers begins in 2006/07. Read more: Advanced AI models went rogue and hacked startup in 'unprecedented incident', says OpenAI Read more: Modelling scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead at home in Paris suburbs

Police officers from the Metropolitan Police on duty outside Wembley Stadium for a major sporting event. Picture: Alamy