It will mean that the starting salary for a police constable will be £32,256 to £33,609

This latest increase will apply to all ranks and come into force on 1 September 2026. . Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

LBC understands that police officers across England and Wales are set to receive a 3.5% pay boost, the government will announce later today (15 July).

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It will mean that the starting salary for a police constable will be £32,256 to £33,609. Picture: Alamy

It will mean that the starting salary for a police constable will be £32,256 to £33,609. The typical basic salary for a constable who has been in post for six years will be £52,014. In addition, officers in London will receive London Weighting of £3,260 and London Allowance of up to £6,819, reflecting the demands of policing in the capital. Officers who have not yet reached the top of their pay scale will receive pay progression increases of at least 2% - and typically between 4% and 6% - if they meet pay progression requirements.

The Home Secretary will announce the pay award to parliament later today. Picture: Alamy