Thames Valley Police (TVP) use live facial recognition for the first time in Oxford City Centre. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight and Henry Moore

Major changes to policing will end a postcode lottery for victims of crime, the Home Secretary has said.

In what she described as the biggest reform to policing in two centuries, Shabana Mahmood announced more than £140m in new technologies to help catch criminals across the country. All police forces across England and Wales will be handed AI tools to help cut down crime, she told the House of Commons. Facial recognition will also be rolled out across England and Wales, bringing the number of vans used from 10 to 50. Read more: Police hunt for Mick Jagger’s granddaughter’s long-term partner after he disappeared from pub

Ms Mahmood also promised a neighbourhood officer for every council ward in England and Wales as part of the overhaul. But the government has not pledged a major increase in the number of warranted officers. Instead, forces will be merged, starting in the next two years, to bring the total number down from 43 to as few as 12. A national police service - dubbed the ‘British FBI’ - will take over national responsibilities which ministers say too often take police away from the front line. Announcing the radical shift in approach, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “There are uniformed officers who were hired but are stuck behind desks. “12,000 men and women in uniform are working in support roles, including, absurdly, some 250 warranted officers working in HR. “I intend to end this by introducing a neighbourhood policing ring fence which will ensure that forces are putting uniformed officers where the public want and need them - out in the community fighting crime on our streets.” A white paper outlining the government’s plans has pledged to protect neighbourhood officers from routinely being pulled to do other jobs. Persistent protests have seen thousands of front-line officers being drawn away from their day-to-day roles to manage crowds, especially in London. Matt Jukes, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, warned LBC that the pressure won’t disappear, even after the reforms have happened, though.