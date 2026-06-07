Prosecutors advised the force that it could risk impacting the “integrity” of the case if it put out a statement which aimed to challenge “disinformation”

People hold images of victim Henry Nowak, and blood-covered handcuffs as they take part in a protest outside of Southampton Central Police Station. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Hampshire Police planned to put out a statement challenging “disinformation” during the trial of Henry Nowak’s killer, but were warned by the Crown Prosecution Service it could jeopardise the case.

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It is understood there had been concern about online commentary and potential public disorder, so Hampshire Police sought the CPS’s views on issuing a message telling people it would address questions once proceedings were complete, according to The Sunday Times. Prosecutors advised the force that it could risk impacting the “integrity” of the case against Vickrum Digwa. Mr Nowak, an 18-year-old student, was handcuffed by police officers who ignored his pleas that he had been stabbed, as he lay dying after Digwa claimed to have been the victim of a racist attack in December last year. Digwa was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for stabbing Mr Nowak with a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade, which he carried as part of his Sikh religion. Read more: Mother of son murdered during Nottingham attack speaks against politicians "exploiting" Nowak tragedy Read more: 'Love you forever': Henry Nowak's sister shares heartbreaking video tribute to murdered brother as pair seen in fits of laughter

Anger erupted after police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died. Eleven people have since been charged after violent clashes at protests following the sentencing. It is understood the statement contained information about the process of a court case, reminded people that nothing could be published that could prejudice legal proceedings, and said that police would answer questions once the trial was complete. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “The CPS highlighted to the police that protecting the integrity of the ongoing trial was essential, and of the risks of referring to any aspect of the evidence before it had been heard by the court and the case had been summed up by the judge to the jury. “However, it was made clear that whether a statement was released was ultimately a police operational decision.”

Protestors confront riot police near the location where Henry Nowak died during a demonstration over the Police's handling of the incident, on June 2 in Southampton. Picture: Getty

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police told The Sunday Times: “Following the opening of the trial and the media reporting that followed, a significant amount of mis- and disinformation was circulating online. “This included requests for information to be shared that had not been fully examined as part of the murder trial. “The intention of the statement was to remind the public that there were ongoing legal proceedings and that the law is clear that nothing could be published which could prejudice the trial. “The decision not to publish was taken following advice from the CPS.” The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Hampshire Police’s response to Mr Nowak’s case. Mr Nowak’s father Mark, has said the family “do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension”, but the police’s treatment of the student has sparked a political row.

Nigel Farage speaking during an 'emergency address' via his YouTube channel. Picture: Getty