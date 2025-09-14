Police have said officers will be ready to respond to a potential high-threat incident in Windsor ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit.

The King is to host the Donald and Melania Trump from September 17 to 19.

The pair will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet.

A 24-hour-a-day policing operation will be in place in the Berkshire town during the event, with a temporary order restricting the airspace from September 16 – when the state visit rehearsal is to take place – until September 18.

Armed officers will be patrolling the streets with Armed Response Vehicles (ARVs) ready to respond in case of increased threat, Thames Valley Police said last week during a media briefing at the force’s training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

This comes after American political activist and avid Trump supporter Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot dead at a university campus in Orem on Wednesday.

"We have considered anything from a low to a hight-threat incident, and it's a very comprehensive security operation as a result," police sergeant and operational firearms commander Daniel Hatfield said.

Read More: When is Donald Trump visiting the UK?