Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather for a march

Pro-Palestine protesters march outside University College London (UCL) on the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Nova Festival. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Police have put measures in place to try to prevent a clash between pro-Palestine protesters and counter-protesters in London, a day after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect.

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather for a march and speeches in central London on Saturday, as tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes in Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Stop The Hate has organised a counter-protest, at the junction of Aldwych and the Strand, police said. Scotland Yard has imposed conditions under the Public Order Act to “prevent serious disruption” during the demonstrations, it said. Conditions have been imposed on both demonstrations by the force, which set out specific areas protesters can gather as well as a march route. Read more: Celebrations for 'huge day' in Gaza as ceasefire enacted Read more: Cooper defends UK contribution to Gaza peace process

Crowds of pro-Palestinian supporters listen to guest speakers at Whitehall during The National March For Palestine in July. Picture: Alamy

The pro-Palestinian protest will be the 32nd national demonstration in support of Palestine since October 2023, according to organiser Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), and will see protesters march along Embankment ending with in a rally in Whitehall. The Metropolitan Police made reference to recent Government proposals to give police greater powers to restrict repeat protests but said that “at this time, the law remains unchanged”. The measures announced last weekend follow frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including in London last Saturday. Almost 500 people were arrested at last week’s protest, with the majority on suspicion of supporting the banned terror organisation Palestine Action.

Supporters of proscribed Palestine Action join a 'lift the ban' protest in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Calls for restraint had been made following the terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester on October 2 in which two people were killed, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urging protesters to “respect the grief of British Jews”. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said repeated large-scale protests had caused “considerable fear” for the Jewish community.