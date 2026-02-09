Police probe claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘shared confidential information’ with Epstein
In 2010 Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
Police are assessing claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports from his role as the UK's trade envoy with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Listen to this article
Andrew could face prosecution after he was reported to Thames Valley Police. The force has now confirmed it is "assessing the information in line with our established procedures".
Emails released by the US Department of Justice on January 30 appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with the paedophile financier.
Andrew made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and trade talks.
One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel.
Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
The report to police was made by Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic.
He posted online today: “I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.
"I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”
Read more: Exiled Andrew faces a lonely birthday in Sandringham
Read more: Andrew 'shared confidential reports with Epstein' from role as UK trade envoy, new emails allege
The messages from Andrew were sent after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.
Andrew previously claimed to Newsnight in 2019 he had cut off contact with the convicted paedophile in December 2010 during a visit to New York.
However, on February 9 2011, Andrew told Epstein he had visited a private equity firm the week before and “thought of you” as the financier, who was reportedly “looking for somewhere for money to go”.
Official government guidance underscores that the role of a trade envoy carries a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive information.
“This may include sensitive, commercial, or political information shared about relevant markets/visits,” the guidance read.
“This duty of confidentiality will continue to apply after the expiry of their term of office. In addition, the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989 will apply.”
The former duke served as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.
Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.