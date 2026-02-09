Police are assessing claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports from his role as the UK's trade envoy with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew could face prosecution after he was reported to Thames Valley Police. The force has now confirmed it is "assessing the information in line with our established procedures".

Emails released by the US Department of Justice on January 30 appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with the paedophile financier.

Andrew made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and trade talks.

One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel.

Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

The report to police was made by Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic.

He posted online today: “I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.

"I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”

