Seagull Llandudno North Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An investigation has been launched into allegations of animal cruelty after a man 'brutally' attacked a seagull 'in front of children' after the bird attempted to steal his food.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are appealing for eyewitnesses and those with video footage in the wake of the attack, which is alleged to have taken place on Monday outside the Harbour View Cafe in Porthleven, Cornwall. The man reportedly lost his cool after the bird attempted to steal his food, with the man seen to "stuff it through a fence" and "repeatedly smash" the gull into a nearby wall. "This man brutally and repeatedly smashed a seagull against the wall of the Harbour View Café because it tried to steal some food," a witness wrote on social media. "He then stuffed the seagull through the fence onto the road, where it floundered with two broken wings. This was in front of numerous people and children who were hugely upset." Another eyewitness at the scene noted that police were called, arriving around 20 minutes after the incident. Read more: 'Pack your bags and go home': Council chairman says as meeting erupts into chaos before being abandoned Read more: 'They had the keys to the kingdom': Court hears how teenage TfL hackers almost crippled London's transport network

Police probe launched after man 'brutally attacks seagull in front of children' as bird 'attempted to steal his food'. Picture: LBC

"Only cctv would of caught the incident , no one was anticipating this to happen ready with a camera," they wrote on Facebook. "Seagulls might be protected but this still happens sadly. Murder is illegal but still happens." The witness also described how the bird was "taken to a vets immediately" following the incident. One commenter was seen to comment: "What is wrong with people !!!" "I am sick of these birds being demonised and subjected to abuse. Almost every time you go out you hear someone calling them ‘sky rats’, ‘vermin’... etc etc . It makes my blood boil . They are an intrinsic part of our coastal environment and what would the seaside be without sea birds?" another wrote. Another wrote: "Absolutely disgraceful, the poor bird is only trying to survive like we all are, piss off away from the coast if you don’t like seagulls." Cafe owner Derek Fox later provided a positive update on the gull's condition. Taking to Facebook, he wrote: "An update on the gull. I’ve just received a call from the vets and thankfully it seems to be fine."

The gull was attacked in front of numerous people and children who were hugely upset, according to eyewitnesses. Picture: Alamy