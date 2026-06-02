Police watchdog launches probe into death of ‘hero’ mum killed saving child after her ex’ forced his way into her house'
The IOPC said there is a significant history of police involvement in relation to Ryan Kelly’s behaviour.
The death of a woman in a house explosion in Bristol is to be investigated by the police watchdog.
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Jo Shaw, 35, suffered fatal injuries in the blast at her home in Sterncourt Road, Bristol, on May 3. Her former partner, Ryan Kelly, 41, also died in the incident following the activation of an explosive device.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating the contact Ms Shaw and Mr Kelly had with Avon and Somerset Police before their deaths.
The IOPC said there is a significant history of police involvement in relation to Mr Kelly’s behaviour, including allegations of stalking, harassment and assault, which they will examine as part of the investigation.
The watchdog said police last had contact with Ms Shaw four days before the explosion, and the investigation would look at past incidents over five years, from May 2021.
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IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected at this very difficult time.
“We are independent of the police and it is important that we carry out a thorough investigation, to fully establish the circumstances of what happened prior to the tragic events of May 3.
“There is a significant history of police involvement in relation to Mr Kelly’s behaviour, including allegations of stalking, harassment and assault which we need to examine as part of our investigation.
“We are reviewing extensive documentation detailing that history as part of our inquiries.
“We will be keeping all interested parties updated as our investigation, which is at an early stage, progresses.”
Avon and Somerset Police are treating the cause of the explosion as deliberate and recorded Ms Shaw’s death as a homicide. The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.
Three other people, including a child, sustained minor injuries.
Separate opening inquests heard Ms Shaw died from a “penetrating fragmentation blast injury to the chest and pelvis”, while Mr Kelly suffered “blast injuries to head, neck, torso and limbs”.
Inquests are due to resume in August at Avon Coroner’s Court.
Police previously said a call was received from a person inside the house at 6.17am reporting a domestic-related incident, saying a man they knew had forced entry to the house.
The caller remained on the line while officers were dispatched to the house, and at 6.30am the caller told police the man was believed to have an explosive device.
About two minutes later, there was an explosion at the property, in which Ms Shaw and Mr Kelly died.
Officers arrived at the property at 6.34am and fire and ambulance services shortly afterwards.
Residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution and searches were carried out by the Army to ensure the area was safe.
Searches also took place at an address in Speedwell where Mr Kelly lived. No evacuations were required at that location.