The IOPC said there is a significant history of police involvement in relation to Ryan Kelly’s behaviour.

Police probed over steps taken to protect woman killed in Bristol house explosion. Picture: Family handout

By Ella Bennett

The death of a woman in a house explosion in Bristol is to be investigated by the police watchdog.

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Jo Shaw, 35, suffered fatal injuries in the blast at her home in Sterncourt Road, Bristol, on May 3. Her former partner, Ryan Kelly, 41, also died in the incident following the activation of an explosive device. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating the contact Ms Shaw and Mr Kelly had with Avon and Somerset Police before their deaths. The IOPC said there is a significant history of police involvement in relation to Mr Kelly’s behaviour, including allegations of stalking, harassment and assault, which they will examine as part of the investigation. The watchdog said police last had contact with Ms Shaw four days before the explosion, and the investigation would look at past incidents over five years, from May 2021. Read more: Mother, 35, killed in Bristol house explosion named and pictured after ex-drug dealer 'forced entry with grenade' Read more: Woman stabbed through heart by ex-partner who then blew up home with gas explosion was daughter of criminal judge

Emergency at the scene, where a man and a woman died, and three people, including a child, were taken to hospital. Picture: Alamy

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected at this very difficult time. “We are independent of the police and it is important that we carry out a thorough investigation, to fully establish the circumstances of what happened prior to the tragic events of May 3. “There is a significant history of police involvement in relation to Mr Kelly’s behaviour, including allegations of stalking, harassment and assault which we need to examine as part of our investigation. “We are reviewing extensive documentation detailing that history as part of our inquiries. “We will be keeping all interested parties updated as our investigation, which is at an early stage, progresses.”

Emergency services at the scene on Sterncourt Road. Picture: Alamy